11/13
10:30 PM
11 PM
11:30 PM
12 AM
12:30 AM
1 AM
WISC-DT
CBS

3.1
News 3 Now at Ten
Late Show with Stephen Colbert (HD, TV-14)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (HD, TV-14)
Impractical Jokers Speech Impediment (HD, TV-14) Joe, Q, Sal and Murr engage in their usual antics by attempting to make each other laugh while performing a series of bizarre scenes behind glass.
Just for Laughs Gags Best Pranks in the Mall! (HD, TV-PG) Unsuspecting passers-by are pranked by a team of jokers while their hilarious reactions are captured by an array of hidden cameras.
TVW
MYNET

3.2 
Seinfeld The Calzone (TV-PG) George surges upward in the Yankee organization when Steinbrenner gets hooked on Calzones; Kramer becomes addicted to drying his laundry in the oven.
The King of Queens Hartford Wailer (TV-PG) Doug's attempt at romance uncovers Carrie's "work retreat" for what it really is, and Danny and Spence's plan to get into a Billy Idol concert backfires.
The King of Queens Surprise Artie (TV-PG) Carrie is organizing Arthur's 75th birthday so she leaves Doug in charge of entertaining Arthur, but Doug loses Arthur and Carrie must find him.
Live PD: Police Patrol Live PD: Police Patrol #253 (TV-14) Viewers are given an unfiltered look at the daily life-and-death situations law enforcement officers face in cities and towns across America.
Live PD: Police Patrol Live PD: Police Patrol #188 (TV-14) Police officers pursue a suspect; law enforcement officers complete a drug bust; the police suspect a driver of driving under the influence.
Comics Unleashed (TV-PG) Top comics from around the world as well as up-and-coming performers bring out their best and discuss pop culture and entertainment.
 
WISC-DT3
DABL

3.3
« CityLine Home Day (HD, TV-G) The host welcomes lifestyle experts as they discuss a wide array of topics relevant to women, including helpful suggestions from professionals.
The Martha Stewart Show Last-Minute Thanksgiving Ideas (HD, TV-G) Host Martha Stewart is joined by chef Bill Taibe as he shares his recipe for a turkey stuffed with sausage, sage and hazelnuts for a unique Thanksgiving feast.
The Martha Stewart Show Andy Garcia (HD, TV-G) Domestic diva Martha Stewart takes the stage in front of a live audience and showcases cooking, collecting, gardening and home design.
The Essence of Emeril Brunch (TV-G) Chef Emeril Lagasse brings Cajun and Creole cuisine from the bayou to the big time.
 
